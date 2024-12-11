Pushpa 2, after six days at the box office, stands at a total collection of 972.55 crore and is racing towards the 1000 crore club. In fact, the film would create a history as the fastest 1000 crore film at the worldwide box office. However, the official numbers are yet to arrive.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office

Currently, after 6 six days, the film stands at a total of 972.55 crore at the worldwide box office with an overseas gross collection of 197 crore. The film is currently the eighth highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the worldwide box office.

Here is the breakdown of the six-day total of the film at the box office.

India net: 657.25 crore

India gross: 775.55 crore

Overseas gross: 197 crore

Worldwide gross: 972.55 crore

Surpasses Animal & Bajrangi Bhaijaan

With its six-day worldwide total, Allu Arjun has already surpassed Animal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the list of all-time highest-grossing Indian films worldwide. It would next surpass Kalki 2898 AD and Pathaan at once with another day’s collection.

Here are the All-Time Top 10 Highest-Grossing Indian Films worldwide.

Dangal: 1970 crore Baahubali 2: 1800 crore RRR : 1275.51 crore KGF: Chapter 2: 1230 crore Jawan: 1163.82 crore Pathaan: 1069.85 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 1054.67 crore Pushpa 2: 972.55 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crore Animal: 910.72 crore

About Pushpa 2

Helmed by Sukumar the sequel stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Rated 6.8 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “Pushpa struggles to sustain his sandalwood smuggling business in the face of tough opposition from the police.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 6: Only 59.62 Crore Away To Become Highest-Grossing South Indian Hindi Film Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News