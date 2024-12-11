Pushpa 2: The Rule has been ruling with its Hindi version at the box office. In fact, on the week days, the Hindi version is earning the highest as compared to the other languages. In six days, the film stands at a massive 375 crore in Hindi.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 6

On the sixth day, Tuesday, December 10, the action film starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna earned 36 crore at the box office. This is a 25% drop from the previous day, earning 48 crore at the box office.

The film has already surpassed every single Hindi film of 2024 at the box office except for Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2. Pushpa 2 is the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024 at the box office.

Only One Step Away From KGF: Chapter 2

Pushpa 2 is currently only 59.62 crore away from the highest-grossing South Indian Hindi dubbed film post-COVID. The record is currently with Yash‘s KGF: Chapter 2 that has earned 434.62 crore. Except for KGF sequel, Pushpa sequel has surpassed all the South Indian films (Hindi versions) that arrived in theaters post-COVID.

Pushpa VS Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun‘s sequel has earned 258% higher earnings than the first part, which arrived in 2021. Pushpa: The Rise Hindi version earned a total of 106 crore in its lifetime at the box office.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of Pushpa 2 Hindi at the box office.

Day 1: 72 crore

Day 2: 59 crore

Day 3: 74 crore

Day 4: 86 crore

Day 5: 48 crore

Day 6: 36 crore

Total: 375 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Registers 157.25 Crore Profit After Recovering The Entire Reported Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News