It was another outstanding weekend for Pushpa 2 at the worldwide box office. After amassing 1000 crores in a record time, the film crossed 1100, 1200, and 1300 crores like a cakewalk, and by the end of the second weekend, it emerged as the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time on a global level. It surpassed the lifetime collection of two blockbusters: KGF Chapter 2 and RRR. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

The Pushpa sequel is having a dream run, and in the coming days, it will be very difficult to match such madness. In the 8-day extended week itself, the magnum opus joined the elite club of 1000 crores globally by earning 1085.77 crore gross. The second weekend started with 51.25 crores coming on the second Friday (day 9). On the second Saturday, another 86.34 crores were registered on the board. On the second Sunday, the film went crazy by earning over 100 crores.

On day 11, Pushpa 2 earned 89.68 crore gross in India. Overseas, it made 12 crore gross, taking the overall global sum to 101.68 crore gross. It’s the highest-ever global collection for an Indian film on the second Sunday. Including Sunday’s number, the total collection at the Indian box office stands at 1077.04 crore gross (912.75 crore net). Overseas, the sum stands at 250 crore gross. Combining both, the tally goes up to 1327.04 crore gross.

With 1327.04 crore gross in the kitty, Pushpa 2 has surpassed KGF Chapter 2 (1230 crore gross) and RRR (1275.51 crore gross) globally to become the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Pushpa 2:

India net- 912.75 crores

India gross- 1077.04 crores

Overseas gross- 250 crores

Worldwide gross- 1327.04 crores

Dangal (1970 crore gross) and Baahubali 2 (1800 crore gross) hold the top two spots, and in the final run, the Allu Arjun starrer is expected to surpass Baahubali 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

