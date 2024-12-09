After the historic opening weekend, Monday was crucial for Pushpa 2 (Hindi) to determine whether it will enter the 600 crore club and go ahead. Guess what? The film has exceeded all expectations once again, and now, it’s on track to be the first Hindi film to enter the 700-crore club at the Indian box office. Yes, you read that right! This magnum opus is going to inaugurate the 700 crore club. Keep reading to know what early trends for day 5 suggest!

The Pushpa sequel is now stuck with the Hindi audience, and no one can really predict how far it will go. In the upcoming days, there’s one major competition in the form of Varun Dhawan’s Baby John, but that won’t disturb Pushpraj’s fury. The film has already broken several records, and now, it has recorded the second-best score for the first Monday.

As per early trends, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) is heading for an unimaginable 47-49 crores on day 5, which is nothing short of a miracle. Compared with Friday’s 59 crores, it’s a drop of just 20.33-16.94%. Even a score of above 30 crores would have been solid, but here, on a perfect working weekday, the film has smashed almost a half-century. This is an insane craze among the audience on the ground.

With 47-49 crores coming in, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) has registered the second-best first Monday in the history of Hindi cinema. The first position is held by Tiger 3, with 58 crores, which was a Diwali holiday. If we talk about non-holidays, the Allu Arjun starrer scored the biggest first Monday at the Indian box office.

There’s a huge demand for the Hindi-dubbed version not just in the Hindi belt but even in the southern regions. To be more specific, Hyderabad had 93 shows during the weekend, but now, 100 shows more have been added for the Hindi version, taking the count to 193 shows.

Speaking about the overall collection, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) has amassed a mind-boggling 338-340 crore net at the Indian box office in 5 days, thus marking the fastest triple century.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Maharaja China Box Office (10 Days): Vijay Sethupathi Is Just 27.24 Crores Away From Achieving A Mega Milestone In His Career!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News