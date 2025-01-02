Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 starts the new year with a bang and an unbelievable jump at the box office with its Hindi version. In 28 days, it stands at an estimated total of 791 – 792 crore at the box office, and this number is magical, unthinkable, and unachievable for the upcoming biggies for sure!

The action biggie is now racing towards the 800 crore club at the box office, and it will be achieved on Thursday, January 2, creating history and a target that would be impossible to be broken by any other Hindi film in recent times, at least!

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 28 Estimates

On the 28th day, the fourth Wednesday, January 1, Pushpa 2 Hindi earned in the range of 9.5 crore to 10 crore as per the early trends. Surely, the new year started with a bang for Allu Arjun’s film.

Biggest Day 28 In Bollywood

Allu Arjun has brought the biggest day 28 collection in the history of Bollywood and taken Stree 2’s throne. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao‘s film had the highest day 28 collection with 3 crore, but the Pushpa sequel’s Hindi version earned almost 216% more!

Check out the biggest Day 28 collection by Hindi films.

Pushpa 2: 9.5 – 10 crore * (estimated)

Stree 2: 3 crore

Baahubali 2: 2.7 crore

Uri: The Surgical Strike: 2.19 crore

Jawan: 1.86 crore

KGF: Chapter 2: 1.85 crore

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 1.83 crore

Pushpa 2 Hindi Budget & Profit

The film has been mounted on 200 crore and with the estimated 792 crore it has registered a profit of 296% at the box office.

