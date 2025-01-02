Pushpa 2 Hindi has witnessed another strong day at the box office. In 28 days, the Hindi version of the action biggie helmed by Sukumar will stand at a total of an estimated 796.25 crore at the box office. The film opened at the box office with a collection of 72 crore.

Only 3+ Crore Away From The Biggest Milestone

Over the weeks, Allu Arjun’s magnum opus maintained its pace at the box office and is now almost 3.75 crore away to hit the 800 crore mark at the box office – the biggest milestone of the Hindi Cinema.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 28 Estimates

On the 28th day, Thursday, January 2, Pushpa 2 earned in the range of 3.5 to 4 crore at the box office with its Hindi version. This is a huge drop from the New Year’s 10 crore collection, but still big enough to stay focussed towards more records.

Take a look at the week-wise breakdown of the action biggie.

Week 1 (extended 8-day): 433.50 crore

Week 2: 199 crore

Week 3: 107.75 crore

Week 4: 56 crore* (estimated)

Total: 796.25 crore* (estimated)

Biggest Week 4 Collection

The fourth week of Pushpa 2 has finally ended at an estimated 56 crore at the box office. This is almost 48% higher than the previous best recorded by Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2.

Check out the biggest week 4 collection of Hindi films at the box office.

Pushpa 2: 56 crore Stree 2: 37.75 crore Jawan: 35.70 crore Baahubali 2: 29.4 crore Uri: The Surgical Strike: 29.28 crore Gadar 2: 27.5 crore KGF: Chapter 2: 22.75 crore Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 21.48 crore Drishyam 2: 19.4 crore Kantara: 18.1 crore

