Allu Arjun delivered the last day of the year on a successful note at the box office, bringing another record as the year 2024 reaches its finishing line. In 27 days, Pushpa 2 Hindi stands at an estimated total of 782 crore. And it is just a matter of another weekend when the film might touch the 800 crore mark!

Last Day Of The Year Box Office

On the last day of the year, December 31, the fourth Tuesday, Sukumar’s action biggie earned in the range of 6.25 – 6.5 crore at the box office as per the early trends. This is a jump of a positive 13% from the previous day that earned 5.5 crore.

10th Biggest Last Day Of The Year

Interestingly, Pushpa 2 has brought the 10th biggest last day of the year at the box office for the Hindi Cinema, pushing Bajirao Mastani out of the list. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra’s period drama earned 5.35 crore on December 31.

Here are the top 10 biggest collections of December 31, last day of the year, by Hindi films that were running in the theaters on the day in different years!

Dangal: 23.07 crore Tiger Zinda Hai: 22.23 crore Simmba: 21.24 crore Good Newwz : 16.20 crore Dunki: 10.80 crore 3 Idiots: 9.61 crore Salaar Hindi: 9.25 crore PK: 9.05 crore Dhoom 3: 7.26 crore Pushpa 2: 6.25 crore* (estimated)

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Profit

After adding the estimated 6.25 crore earned on the 27th day, with the total estimated collection of 782 crore, the film that has been mounted on a budget of 200 crore, registered a profit of 291%.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

