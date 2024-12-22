Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is only 7.5 crore away to create history bringing the first 700 crore Hindi film at the box office. The Hindi version of the biggie is performing way better than the Telugu version. Sukumar’s film has earned almost 125% more with its Hindi version as compared to the Telugu version.

On the 18th day, the film has brought the biggest 3rd Sunday for the film in the history along with the biggest day 18 collection. In fact, it is just a day away to beat the biggest 3rd week in 4 days only!

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 18 Estimates

On December 22, the third Sunday, day 18, Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, earned in the range of 27 – 28 crore as the early trends. The third weekend has ended in the range of an estimated 60 crore.

Biggest 3rd Weekend

The action biggie has brought the biggest third weekend, earning 12.50 crore on the 3rd Friday, 20.50 crore on the 3rd Saturday, and earning almost 27 – 28 crore on the 3rd Sunday. This has surpassed the previous best of Stree 2’s 47 crore and Baahubali 2’s 42.5 crore!

Pushpa 2 Budget & Profit

The Hindi version of the film has been sold for 200 crore distribution rights that is also the budget of the Hindi version. It has earned almost 692.5 crore in 18 days bringing a profit of almost 246.25% at the box office.

Surpasses HanuMan Profit

Pushpa 2 is now the third most profitable Hindi film at the box office, surpassing Hanuman Hindi’s profit of 241.17%!

