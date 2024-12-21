Hysteria continues at the Hindi box office as Allu Arjun hits a massive total of an estimated 667 crore* in only 17 days! This means, on an average, Pushpa 2 Hindi box office earned almost 39 crore every single day and this is sheer madness!

In 17 days, Allu Arjun has already hit some of the biggest records – the biggest Hindi film of 2024, the biggest Hindi dubbed South Indian film at the box office, the biggest Hindi dubbed South Indian franchise at the box office, and entering the 1000 crore club. On the 17th day, it has hit two more records!

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 17 Estimates

On the 17th day, December 21, the 3rd Saturday, Pushpa 2 roared at the box office yet again bringing as much as 20 – 22 crore with its Hindi version. This is almost 83% jump at the box office compared to the previous day’s 12.5 crore.

The third weekend of the film might bring a huge number of 34 – 35 crore at the box office. On the 17th day, the film has yet again broken two more records. Check them out.

Biggest Day 17 Collection

Allu Arjun brought the biggest 17th-day collection for a Hindi film ever, surpassing the previous best, Stree 2.

Here are the top 5 all-time 17th-day collections for a Hindi film at the box office.

Pushpa 2: 20 – 22 crore* (estimated) Baahubali 2: 17.75 crore Stree 2: 17.4 crore Gadar 2: 16.1 crore Dangal: 14.33 crore

Biggest 3rd Saturday For A Hindi Film

Pushpa 2, with an estimated 20 – 22 crore, brought the biggest third Saturday collection for a Hindi film, surpassing the previous best, Baahubali 2.

Here are the top 5 all-time 3rd Saturday collections for a Hindi film at the box office.

Pushpa 2: 20 – 22 crore* (estimated) Stree 2: 16.5 crore Baahubali 2: 14.75 crore Gadar 2: 13.75 crore Animal: 12.8 crore

