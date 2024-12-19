Allu Arjun has done the unthinkable at the box office, delivering the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024 in just 15 days, defying all expectations and leaving all the assumptions behind. Pushpa 2 is now officially the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024!

The South Indian biggie is already the all-time highest-grossing Hindi dubbed South Indian film, beating Baahubali 2’s record of 511 crore collection in its lifetime with its Hindi version.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 15 Estimates

As per the early trends, Sukumar’s action biggie earned in the range of 15 – 15.5 crore on the 3rd Thursday, December 19, almost 2 crore less than the previous day, bringing 17 crore at the box office. In 15 days, the film stands at a total of almost 633.50 crore.

Now, Pushpa 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Stree 2 in just 15 days. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao‘s film earned 627.50 crore in its lifetime at the box office, and while it took them more than a month and a half to reach this goal, Allu Arjun has reached the spot in only 15 days!

Now, it would be interesting to see if Allu Arjun, takes the total of the film to massive 700 crore with the third weekend arriving with force bringing the first 700 crore Hindi film at the box office!

Pushpa 2 Hindi Budget & Collection

The budget of the Hindi version has been mounted on almost 200 crore, and it has earned almost 633.5 crore delivering a profit of almost 216.75% at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office: Most Profitable Telugu Films Of 2024: Pushpa 2 At #3 Still Needs 675 Crore To Beat #1 Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News