Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2: The Rule has surpassed massive box office records. Today, it will become the highest-grossing film in India in all languages. But before that, another massive milestone has been unlocked on BookMyShow as it became the most-watched film of 2024. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Ticket sales on BookMyShow

As per the latest update, Pushpa 2 has registered ticket sales of 16.5 million on BookMyShow, the highest ever since the tracking feature was enabled on the online ticket-booking platform. However, KGF Chapter 2 holds the record of all-time highest ticket sales, as it registered bookings of 17 million in total. Allu Arjun starrer is unstoppable and will soon cross that milestone as well.

Most-watched film of 2024

BookMyShow has shared a yearly report showing that Pushpa 2 was the most-watched film of 2024. It has surpassed biggies like Stree 2 and Kalki 2898 AD, among others, drawing a whopping 10.8 lacs of solo viewers. Other competitors on the list included Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Devara, and HanuMan.

Box Office Collection

Pushpa 2: The Rule is now in the third week of its box office run. Allu Arjun starrer has made earnings of 1020.75 crores in 16 days. It has enjoyed a remarkable run in the Hindi language, with earnings of 645 crores already in the kitty. This is about 63% of the total box office collection. The remaining sum has come from the Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam belts.

After two weeks of phenomenal run, it is now facing competition from Mufasa: The Lion King, UI and Viduthalai 2. Baby John will also be stealing a chunk of the screen count on December 25, 2024.

Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown below:

India net- 1020.75 crores

India gross- 1204.48 crores

Overseas gross- 273 crores

Worldwide gross– 1477.48 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

