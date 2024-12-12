Allu Arjun continues to shine bright as the most anticipated film of 2024, Pushpa 2 is achieving huge milestones. The action thriller concluded its first week on a bang note. The streak of success now continues as it witnessed another blockbuster day. Scroll below for the early trends of day 8.

In its first week, Pushpa 2: The Rule has earned a box office collection of 699.25 crores net in all languages. It is currently the fourth highest-grossing Indian film and will enter the top 3 by surpassing the lifetime earnings of RRR (772 crores).

Early Trends Day 8

As per the early trends flowing in, Allu Arjun starrer has raked in around 37-39 crores on day 8 in all languages. It has barely witnessed a drop of around 11-7% compared to 42 crores earned on the previous day. The streak has been phenomenal so far, and the trends will only get better from Friday evening.

The overall 8-day total of Pushpa 2 will now land somewhere between 736.25-738.25 crores, all languages included.

Pushpa 2 vs RRR

Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna’s film is currently the fourth highest-grossing film in India. The action thriller now only need approximately 34-36 crores more to enter the top 3 by beating RRR, which stands at #3 with 772 crores.

Take a look at the top 3 Indian grossers of all time below:

Baahubali 2: 1031 crores KGF Chapter 2: 856 crores RRR: 772 crores

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar, it is an action thriller produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. Along with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil have reprised their iconic roles. The supporting cast features Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

The sequel, released on December 5, 2024, is made on a staggering budget of 500 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Pushpa 2 Creates History By Clocking Highest Day 7 Among Hindi-Dubbed Films, Earns 158% Higher Than RRR!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News