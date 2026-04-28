Project Hail Mary keeps earning strong box-office numbers. The Ryan Gosling starrer is already his second-highest-grossing film at the domestic box office. It must beat Barbie to take the top spot in Ryan’s filmography. The film still has some juice left, but is it enough to surpass Barbie? Keep scrolling to find out.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

The Ryan Gosling starrer lost 310 theaters on Friday, including the IMAX screens in North America. It raked in $12.8 million on its 6th three-day weekend at the North American box office. The film holds strong at the domestic box office, declining by 37.4% from last weekend and earning the second biggest 6th weekend for March releases ever. It crossed the $300 million milestone this weekend, becoming the second film of the year to reach that mark. After six weekends, the film’s domestic total is $305.06 million.

Can it beat Barbie as Ryan Gosling’s top-grossing film domestically?

Barbie, featuring Ryan Gosling as Ken, is his biggest blockbuster to date. The Greta Gerwig-helmed movie collected $636.2 million [via Box Office Mojo] at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. Project Hail Mary is still $331.14 million away from matching Barbie’s outstanding domestic haul, and a bit more to beat it. Even though this Andy Weir adaptation is performing well at the box office, it is not strong enough to beat Barbie’s domestic haul.

Project Hail Mary needs a 108.5% jump at the domestic box office to surpass Barbie. It is unlikely to happen. According to reports, the Andy Weir adaptation is tracking to gross between $330 million and $350 million in its North American theatrical run. Therefore, it will have to stay happy being Ryan Gosling‘s second-highest-grossing film ever in North America.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Ryan Gosling in North America

Barbie (2023): $636.2 million Project Hail Mary (2026): $305.1 million La La Land (2016): $151.1 million The Fall Guy (2024): $92.9 million Blade Runner 2049 (2017): $92.1 million

What is the film about?

The sci-fi drama follows a schoolteacher who wakes up alone on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he learns he is on a mission to stop a mysterious phenomenon that is draining the sun’s energy and threatening life on Earth. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the movie was released on March 20.

Box office summary

Domestic – $305.1 million

International – $308.0 million

Worldwide – $613.1 million

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