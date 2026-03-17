Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary has been getting a lot of buzz, and the critics are all praising his upcoming film. But the question is, will it top the debut of his last theatrical release? After Barbie, the stakes are high for his film, The Fall Guy, despite the star power, which failed at the box office during its theatrical run. Hence, how much does Project Hail Mary need to beat the debut weekend of The Fall Guy? Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi flick, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, premiered in London earlier this month and received positive reviews from critics. Ryan is also one of the film’s producers. Released by Amazon MGM Studios, it is expected to perform well at the box office. The buzz is growing stronger, and it is set to be released in theaters this Friday.

How much did The Fall Guy earn on its opening weekend in North America?

The Fall Guy was released in 2024, and there was a lot of buzz around it since it was Ryan Gosling’s first film after the massive success of Barbie. Meanwhile, Emily Blunt, his co-star in this movie, was also basking in the success of Oppenheimer. The Fall Guy underperformed at the box office, coming below the projected range in its opening weekend. It collected $27.7 million on its debut weekend at the domestic box office. Therefore, this is the target Project Hail Mary has to beat.

Will Project Hail Mary beat The Fall Guy’s debut?

According to the previous Deadline’s report, Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary is tracking to earn between $45 million and $55 million at the North American box office on its opening weekend. Therefore, the upcoming sci-fi flick has a shot of beating the opening weekend gross of the 2024 movie.

What is the upcoming film about?

Project Hail Mary follows the story of Ryland Grace, a man who awakens on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. The film featuring Ryan Gosling, Sandra Huller, James Ortiz, and Lionel Boyce will be released on March 20.

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