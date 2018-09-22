Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of films with best profit ranking this year.
So far only Akshay Kumar’s PadMan has made it to the Profit zone. Take a look!
Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:
Collections – Budget = ROI
ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%
(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)
|Rank
|Cost*
|Lifetime
|ROI
|ROI %
|1.Stree
|20.00
|114.18
|94.18
|470.90%*
|2.Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
|24.00
|108.46
|84.71
|352.95%
|3. Sanju
|80.00
|341.22
|261.22
|326.52%
|4. Raazi
|30.00
|123.17
|93.17
|310.56%
|5.Baaghi 2
|60.00
|165.00
|105.00
|175%
|6. Hichki
|20.00
|46.17
|26.17
|130.85%
|7.Veere Di Wedding
|35.00
|80.23
|45.23
|129.22%
|8.Satyameva Jayate
|40.00
|88.15
|49.05
|120.62%
|9.Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran
|30 .00
|65.36
|35.36
|117.86%
|10. PadMan
|37.00
|78.95
|41.95
|113.37%
|11.Raid
|48.00
|101.54
|53.54
|111.54%
|12.Dhadak
|35.00
|71.92
|36.92
|105.48%
