Predator: Badlands is winning hearts all over, and it crossed its first major milestone this weekend, its second one. The sci-fi adventure flick is going to surpass one of the most expensive films of the year in less than a month. It is none other than Jared Leto’s Tron: Ares. Elle Fanning’s film is set to beat this Disney dud at the worldwide box office sooner than expected. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film emerged as the highest-grossing film in the Predator franchise at the domestic box office. It has also become the second-highest-grossing installment in the franchise worldwide, but the top rank is not far away. It has beaten Materialists and Black Phone worldwide, along with other releases, in its second weekend.

Predator: Badlands at the worldwide box office

Predator: Badlands remained at the top spot in the domestic rankings in its first week. But it was pushed to #3 during its second weekend after collecting $12.7 million at the domestic box office. Badlands collected $66.02 million at the North American box office. Following its second weekend, the film’s international cumulative box office has reached $70.19 million. Therefore, it has surpassed $100 million, and with that, the worldwide cumulative total now stands at $136.2 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $66.0 million

International – $70.2 million

Worldwide – $136.2 million

Less than $6 million away from surpassing Tron: Ares

Tron: Ares by Disney is one of the studio’s biggest flops of the year, and it is also quite expensive. According to reports, Tron: Ares was made on a production cost of around $220 million, which is 109.5% more than the $105 million production cost of Predator: Badlands. Jared Leto‘s sci-fi flick has collected $141.5 million at the worldwide box office after 38 days and is still performing well.

Elle Fanning’s film is less than $6 million away from surpassing the global total of Tron: Ares very soon. It will only happen in Badlands’ second week. Fanning’s film will also achieve another significant feat after it surpasses Tron: Ares. Leto’s film is currently the 25th highest-grossing film of the year worldwide. After outgrossing Tron: Ares, Predator: Badlands will enter 2025’s top 25 highest-grossers list at #25.

Dan Trachtenberg-helmed Predator: Badlands was released on November 7.

