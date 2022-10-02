There was an upswing in collections for the dubbed Hindi version of Ponniyin Selvan 1 as 2.50 crores* more came in. On Friday, the film had collected 1.85 crores so the trending so far indicates that today may turn out to be even better. Ideally the film should have grown by arlund 50% on Saturday and then further 50% on Sunday to have some sort of a weekend that would have allowed reasonable numbers on Monday and Tuesday before things would have picked up again on Wednesday, when Dusshehra falls. Well, though Saturday jump is lesser than 59%, it’s still there to some extent at least and that gives hopes for Sunday.

PS 1 has brought in 4.35 crores* so far and to be fair; the collections are primarily serving academic interest. A biggie like this warranted a much higher number for itself but for that it also needed to have a narrative which actually suited a pan-India audience. It actually has a very region specific subject and then treatment by Mani Ratnam too is also on the same lines, as a result of which the footfalls have seen limited grown.

There was a lot that went into the promotion and marketing of Ponniyin Selvan 1 to entice Hindi speaking audience as well. There was a sustained campaign for last many months but somehow only a restricted set of audience were excited well enough on Friday to catch the film. Still, Saturday has turned out to be reasonably convincing and now all eyes are on how much further ahead of the Friday collections would Sunday turn out to be.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

