Though in the original Tamil version Ponniyin Selvan 1 is doing well and there is moolah coming in from the other south languages as well, in Hindi – where it has got a rather wide release – PS-1 hasn’t really been able to roar as much. While on Friday it was fair at least, on Saturday there was some bit of growth and then Sunday was better, though not huge, as it stood at 3 crores*. Ideally, Sunday collections should have been closer to the 4 crores mark, if it was to have a long run but that won’t be the case.

The film has collected 7.35 crores* so far and the Dussehra holiday falling bang in the middle of the week means that 12 crores total would be comfortably surpassed before the close of the week.

However, for Ponniyin Selvan 1 to have actually collected a reasonable lifetime total, what it needed was to have a 12 crores weekend because then it could have made a dash towards that 25-30 crores lifetime. This is the kind of number that Brahmastra has made in its south versions so that would have meant evens-stevens for the Mani Ratnam-created magnum opus.

Of course not every other big film from the south can be expected to be KGF, Baahubali, RRR or Pushpa. However, there is always an occasional Karthikeya 2 that comes in and ends up having a lifetime of 28-30 crores. Had Ponniyin Selvan 1 managed such kind of numbers for itself, there would have been a far greater interest in PS-2 which is set to release in 2023.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

