Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Chhichhore In The List Of Profitable Films Of 2019

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office: Released on 6th December alongside Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat, Kartik Aaryan-Bhumi Pednekar-Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh emerged victorious at the ticket windows. Despite being a remake, the film received applauds for its modern-day adaptation with highly entertaining quotient.

The film is now running for more than a month in theatres and during its course of wrapping up the run, it has added few more crores to its total. As per the latest update, Pati Patni Aur Woh has accumulated a total of 86.77 crores till Dec 6. Like Luka Chuppi, this Kartik Aaryan starrer too is missing the century mark.

Nonetheless, the film has gone past the profits of Chhichhore in Koimoi Bollywood’s Most Profitable Films Of 2019. Made at a cost of 35 crores, the film has earned ROI (Return On Investment) of 51.77 crores which sum up its profit at 147.91%. While already a hit, it will miss out on the superhit tag (profit of over 150%) as it will wrap up its run once Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior arrive this week.

So far two movies have made it to the profit zone. Take a look!

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Meanwhile, actor Sunny Singh says his “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2” co-star and friend Kartik Aaryan is not his contemporary and that comparisons between them hold no importance.

The actors have often featured together in movies, the latest being “Pati Patni Aur Woh” where Sunny made a cameo appearance.

Asked about feeling competitive, Sunny told IANS: “Firstly, Kartik isn’t contemporary. He is more like a brother. So, a comparison of any sort holds no importance. Secondly, Kartik and I are in completely different spaces.”

