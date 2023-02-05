In just 11 days, Pathaan has now entered the 400 Crore Club. In the long list of records set by the Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone film, this is the next big one, and an enviable one at that. It has been a super show for the action thriller biggie in theatres and the manner in which it has been accumulating big moolah, the next 100 crores will come in quick time as well which should make its entry into the 500 Crore Club also a record.

While no other Bollywood film has ever entered the 400 Crore Club, there are two dubbed releases from south which have achieved this feat – Baahubali: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2.

This is how Pathaan compares with these two films when it comes to number of days taken to achieve this tremendous feat:

Pathaan – 11 days

Baahubali – The Conclusion [Hindi] – 15 days

KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] – 23 days

While the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is as it is far ahead of Yash’s KGF – Chapter 2, the good part is that it has maintained its lead over SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali – The Conclusion [Hindi] as well and that too by a margin. This would only get bigger over the next few days since there is no competition whatsoever for the Sidharth Anand directed film. With no major or even minor release right till 17th February when Shehzada arrives, it would be King Khan who will continue to rule the box office and eventually have ‘baahubali’ collections in its lifetime run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

