7 days in theatres and now War has set a personal record for director Sidharth Anand as well. While Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone had already begun to celebrate earlier once the action biggie had crossed the lifetime of Chennai Express and Padmaavat on record time, Sidharth had to wait a bit longer since he had an even bigger War to his name.

Well, now the director has exceeded the target set by his own film which was a blockbuster too and had featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in principal roles. While the action entertainer had collected 318 crores in its lifetime run, Pathaan has gone one up over that in quick time as it currently stands at 330.25 crores. The feat has been accomplished in 7 days flat and that too on a non-holiday release. It’s a different matter though that the Republic Day holiday fell on the second day and this is when mayhem was unleashed when 70.50 crores had come in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sidharth is not new to delivering biggies as before War, his Bang Bang too had collected quite well at 181.03 crores. In a couple of days from now, Pathaan will double the business of Bang Bang as well, which is simply unbelievable. While the Shah Rukh Khan led biggie should eventually enter the 500 Crore Club, one now waits to see the kind of opening that Sidharth’s next film Fighter take which has Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Pathaan Deleted Scene Making Shah Rukh Khan Fight With Salman Khan In YRF’s ‘Civil War’ Is Hilarious AF! [Parody Video]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News