Bajrangi Bhaijaan stays on to be one of the best films to have come out of Bollywood, and is also one of the most loved films of Salman Khan. In its lifetime, the film had scored 321 crores. Now, Pathaan has gone one up over that as it has already netted 330.25 crores and that too in a matter of just 7 days. This is a huge achievement indeed and as has been the trend with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer so far, records are being broken by the film with every passing day as the film has been having a historic run.

This was seen on Tuesday as well when the film crossed 20 crores mark all over again. This was always on the cards as Monday was as it is quite huge at 26.50 crores. Hence, when 23 crores came on Tuesday, it wasn’t surprising at all. The film has continued its blockbuster run and yet again it should keep ahead of 20 crores score. In fact what would be truly remarkable is to have even Thursday top the 20 crores mark, though that would be difficult since it would be the ninth day and then audiences would anyways have started making plans to catch the film over the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the coming weeks, Pathaan would be further benefitted by the fact that Shehzada has been moved ahead. As a result while the coming week is anyways open for the film, now there is a full fortnight ahead of it to make merry. Sky is the limit for the Yash Raj production and all it needs to do now is keep the entertainment going with audiences continuing to embrace the big screen experience.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office: Crosses PS 1 To Become The Biggest Indian Post-Covid Hit In UK, Almost Toppled Avatar 2 During Opening Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News