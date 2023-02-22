History has been created. After Pathaan entered the 500 Crore Club a few days back, albeit including the south versions as well which contributed 18.01 crores, the film has now crossed the 500 crores mark just in Hindi as well. This has happened in four weeks flat with Tuesday collections turning out to be 1.10 crores.

The film has achieved this mega feat in style and is now the first Bollywood offering ever to have reached this far. In fact there has been no film in 400 Crore Club either and here this Siddharth Anand directed action drama has entered straight into the 500 Crore Club. In fact this isn’t the end of the records that has been set by the film.

While it has already crossed the Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (511.30 crores) just last week, it too was by including business from other languages. However the real comparison would be between the Hindi versions of the two films and with 500.05 crores under its belt so far, the landmark is just 11.25 crores away. For that to happen, the film will need to stay around 1 crore mark right till Thursday and while there would be a dip on Friday owing to release of Selfiee, a good jump on Saturday and Sunday will consolidate its chances to emerge as the biggest Hindi release grosser ever.

As for the overall total, the Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone starrer has reached 518.06 crores and would be aiming for an eventual lifetime total of 530 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

