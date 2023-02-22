Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has created history for Bollywood by becoming the first-ever film to enter the 1000 crore club in the original Hindi language (excluding Chinese dub). Speaking about all languages, the film has become the 5th entrant of the elite club and below is all you need to know.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action extravaganza took an earth-shattering start by becoming the first Hindi film to hit 100 crores on the opening day. In the first 6 days, the mark of 600 crores was crossed and as expected, the journey from 600 crores to 1000 crores took 21 days. Still, it’s among the fastest Indian films to achieve this feat.

As per the official update, Pathaan hit 1000 crores yesterday and the collection stands at an exact 1000 crores gross at the worldwide box office after 27 days. This makes this Shah Rukh Khan led action entertainer the second Bollywood film to make an entry into the 1000 crore club. First is Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which saw an unprecedented response coming in from China.

With Pathaan standing at the 5th spot, let’s take a look at the Indian films that have hit the 1000 crore mark globally so far:

Dangal (2016) – 1970 crores gross Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – 1800 crores gross KGF Chapter 2 (2022) – 1230 crores gross RRR (2022) – 1206 crores gross Pathaan (2023) – 1000 crores gross

Meanwhile, Pathaan has earned 623 crores gross from India, while in overseas, the film has earned 377 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

