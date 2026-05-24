Passenger is another R-rated horror film released over this Memorial Day weekend and is eyeing a decent opening weekend. However, it poses no challenge to Focus’ Obsession and will remain out of the top 5 domestic rankings, according to the latest projections. The movie has performed better than some recent horror movies despite weak word of mouth. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The supernatural horror film features Jacob Scipio, Lou Llobell, and Melissa Leo in leading roles. It was released by Paramount Pictures in North America. The film has received poor ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics giving it just 45%. They said, “A stylish ride weighed down by the litany of clichés it picks up along the way, Passenger drives in circles but has some memorable bumps and jolts during the journey.”

How much has the film earned on its opening Friday in North America?

Box Office Mojo’s data shows that Passenger has landed at #4 in the domestic box office rankings on its opening day. According to the data, the R-rated horror movie has collected $3.5 million on its opening day in North America, slightly more than The Devil Wears Prada 2’s 4th Friday gross.

The film is not expected to challenge Obsession in any way during its opening weekend. The Paramount movie has collected more than The Watchers’ $2.9 million and The Bride‘s $3 million opening day grosses. It is below: Ready or Not 2‘s $3.8 million and Companion’s $4.1 million opening-day collections. Since it has received mixed word of mouth, the film will suffer in its theatrical run against the mega hits.

Opening weekend projection and more

According to reports, Passenger is set to have a modest opening weekend, ranking outside the domestic top 5. It is tracking to earn between $8 million and $10 milion on its opening weekend at the North American box office. The movie will remain way behind Obsession’s collection, which is in its second frame.

The film by Andre Ovredal follows a young couple traveling in a van who witness a terrible highway accident. After leaving the scene, they realize a demonic entity called The Passenger has followed them, who relentlessly stalks them wherever they go, turning their road trip into a nightmare. Passenger was released on May 22.

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