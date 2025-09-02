Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, faced a bigger drop than expected on its first Monday, but still, it managed to rake in decent numbers. Apart from India, the film is also performing decently in the overseas market, helping it to cross the 50 crore milestone. Yes, the 50 crore mark has been crossed at the worldwide box office, making it Sid’s highest-grosser in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Param Sundari earn at the worldwide box office in 4 days?

Backed by Maddock Films‘ goodwill and decent word-of-mouth, the Bollywood romantic comedy has performed well so far. In India, it has earned 31.8 crore net in 4 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 37.52 crores. In the overseas market, the film has scored 12.5 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 4-day worldwide box office collection stands at 50.02 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 31.8 crores

India gross – 37.52 crores

Overseas gross – 12.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 50.02 crores

Becomes Sidharth Malhotra’s highest-grosser post-COVID!

With 50.02 crore gross in the kitty, Param Sundari has become Sidharth Malhotra’s highest-grossing film and his first 50 crore global grosser in the post-COVID era. It surpassed Yodha’s 49.94 crore gross.

Take a look at the worldwide box office collection of Sidharth Malhotra’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Param Sundari – 50.02 crores (4 days) Thank God – 42.78 crores Yodha – 49.94 crores

Param Sundari to face the competition from Baaghi 4

The Bollywood romantic comedy has only three days to make most of its earnings, as on September 5, Tiger Shroff is coming with Baaghi 4. Considering the franchise factor and Tiger’s strong base among the masses, the Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer will likely lose a significant chunk of screens.

In India, it must earn 60 crore net to enter the safe zone. Though the number isn’t big, getting there isn’t easy, as the film will need to sustain the competition from Baaghi 4.

