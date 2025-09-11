Param Sundari has slowed down at the box office. It previously emerged as the 5th highest-grossing film of Sidharth Malhotra worldwide. The romantic comedy is now only 31 crores away from rewriting history for the leading lady Janhvi Kapoor, but is it still possible? Scroll below for a detailed day 13 report!

Param Sundari Domestic Box Office Collection

There’s been a constant decline in earnings at the Indian box office. According to estimates, Param Sundari earned only 65 lakhs on day 13. It witnessed a 35% drop in collection after the discounted Tuesday. The only big competitor at the ticket windows is Baaghi 4. Considering the genre is completely different, Tushar Jalota’s directorial had the scope to grow, but the footfalls aren’t coming!

In 13 days, the net box office collection in India reaches 51.74 crores. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 61.05 crores. Param Sundari is currently aiming to beat Metro In Dino (56.30 crores) to emerge as the #3 romantic grosser of 2025 in Bollywood.

Janhvi Kapoor has the opportunity to rewrite history!

At the overseas box office, Param Sundari has garnered 21.25 crores. Combined with the domestic earnings, the worldwide total accumulates to 82.30 crore gross.

It is currently Janhvi Kapoor’s 2nd highest-grossing film at the global box office. Param Sundari needs only 31 crores more in the kitty to beat Dhadak, which has been holding the #1 spot since 2018. However, the daily earnings have fallen below the one crore mark, which has made the feat challenging.

Furthermore, Jolly LLB 3 is arriving in theatres on September 19, 2025. This means, the romantic comedy has only 8 days to achieve the feat, before it faces strict competition, which makes it more difficult.

Here are Janhvi Kapoor’s top 3 worldwide grossers:

Dhadak: 112.98 crores Param Sundari: 82.30 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi: 51.96 crores

Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Day 5 Summary

India net: 51.74 crores

India gross: 61.05 crores

Overseas gross: 21.25 crores

Worldwide gross: 82.30 crores

