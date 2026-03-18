One Battle After Another led the Oscars 2026 with the most wins, including Best Picture. The Paul Thomas Anderson-helmed movie has seen a magnificent surge at the North American box office on Monday, riding on the Oscars boost. The film is back in the game, but the limited number of theaters is limiting its box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is a comedy-action thriller film featuring an ensemble cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio del Toro. The film has been critically acclaimed and earned numerous accolades. It was nominated for thirteen awards at the 98th Academy Awards. This could give the film a second chance to redeem itself at the box office. Seeing the boost in collections, the exhibitors might also increase the number of screens in North America.

One Battle After Another sees almost 130% surge at the domestic box office

One Battle After Another has been in the theaters since September last year. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, the political thriller has seen a solid 130% increase from last Monday. It must be noted that the film had been experiencing surges for many days, possibly due to the Oscars buzz around it. On Friday, it went up by a massive 1,221.8%. Last week, 400 theaters were added, bringing the total to 900 screens in North America.

On its 25th Monday, the film collected a solid $34k at the box office in North America. After 172 days, the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer political thriller’s domestic total reached $72.4 million. Seeing the consistent hike in collections, the exhibitors might once again increase the number of theaters.

More about the film

Paul Thomas Anderson won his first Oscar for this Leonardo DiCaprio-led movie while Sean Penn secured his third Oscar win. The political thriller has collected over $209.7 million at the worldwide box office so far, and the total is still counting. Among thirteen nominations, the film has won six Oscars. One Battle After Another was released in September 2025.

Box office summary

Domestic – $72.4 million

International – $137.3 million

Worldwide – $209.7 million

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