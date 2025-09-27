Pawan Kalyan created history by bringing the biggest opening film of his career with They Call Him OG. The action biggie, also starring Emraan Hashmi, also became the seventh biggest opening for an Indian film in the history of Indian Cinema. However, the film could not retain this roar for 24 hours itself!

Pawan Kalyan Enters 100 Crore Club!

After delivering an opening of 84.75 crore, which included a paid preview of 21 crore, Pawan Kalyan‘s film entered the 100 crore club on day 2 like a cakewalk! However, it witnessed a huge drop at the box office, and the film stands at an estimated 104 crore* in 2 days!

OG Box Office Day 2 Estimates

On the second day, September 26, Friday, They Call Him OG, earned almost 19 – 20 crore at the box office. This is a drop of almost 70% from the opening day, which brought 63.75 crore at the box office. It would be interesting to see how the film fares over the weekend.

On the second day, They Call Him OG registered an occupancy of 41.57% in the theaters, with the Telugu version. Meanwhile, the Hindi version registered an occupancy of 7.58% only. On day 1, the Telugu and Hindi versions registered an occupancy of 69.35% and 10.3% respectively!

Already The 2nd Highest Telugu Grosser Of 2025

In only 48 hours, They Call Him OG is already the second-highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2025, standing beside Venkatesh Daggubati’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which earned 186.9 crore in its lifetime. The film is mounted on a reported budget of 250 crore, and it would still take some time to recover the entire budget.

