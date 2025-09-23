After Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan is all set to return to the big screens with OG. Sujeeth’s action crime drama is making a lot of noise, for all the right and wrong reasons. But there’s good news as it has crossed the 50 crore mark in worldwide advance booking. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

OG Advance Booking (India)

As per Sacnilk, Pawan Kalyan’s gangster action drama has already registered advance booking worth 23 crore gross in India for day 1. This means it is sure to surpass Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which sold tickets worth 35 crores on its opening day (including paid previews).

There are still two days until the big release. Considering the buzz, it will showcase tremendous growth during the last 48 hours and make a record-breaking start at the box office.

It is also to be noted that OG has already recorded the third-highest advance booking of 2025 in Indian cinema. It is only behind Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Game Changer. It looks like history is set to be rewritten.

Take a look at the top 5 advance booking sales of 2025 in Indian cinema:

Coolie: 37.3 crores Hari Hari Veera Mallu: 35 crores Game Changer: 31.80 crores OG: 23 crores (2 days to go) War 2: 21 crores

Surging worldwide pre-sales!

According to the latest update, OG has garnered 27 crore gross ($3 million) at the overseas box office. Combined with the domestic advance booking, the worldwide pre-sales surge to 50 crores!

Pawan Kalyan’s biggie has made a smashing start at the box office. At the current rate, it is confirmed to score an opening day of 100 crore+.

They Call Him OG Controversy

They Call Him OG is currently in the news regarding a dispute between York Cinemas and North American distributor Prathyangira Cinemas.

York Cinemas released an official statement and accused Prathyangira Cinemas of asking individuals to inflate the pre-sales. Owing to the same, they have cancelled all the upcoming shows of Pawan Kalyan starrer and are providing refunds.

