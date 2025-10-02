Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG is inches away from surpassing Sankranthiki Vasthunam at the worldwide box office. As for the domestic performance, the gangster action drama has recovered 64% of the budget. But it still needs a considerable moolah in the kitty to attain the success tag. Scroll below for the day 7 report!

OG Box Office Collection Day 7

As per Sacnilk, OG added 6.75 crore to the kitty on day 7. The downward trend continues as it suffered another 7% decline compared to 7.25 crore earned on the previous day. There’s no prominent competition at the ticket windows, but the mixed word-of-mouth has made the journey tough for Sujeeth‘s directorial.

They Call Him OG is being played in four different languages in theatres – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Including all belts, it has accumulated 161.60 crore net at the Indian box office in 7 days. It is yet to conclude its 8-day extended opening week. Pawan Kalyan starrer has already scored the #1 debut week of 2025 in Tollywood, surpassing Sankranthiki Vasthunam (122.35 crores) and others.

Here’s the detailed revised day-wise breakdown of the first week at the Indian box office (net collection):

Day 1: 84.75 crores (including paid previews)

(including paid previews) Day 2: 18.45 crores

Day 3: 18.50 crores

Day 4: 18.50 crores

Day 5: 7.40 crores

Day 6: 7.25 crores

Day 7: 6.75 crores

Total: 161.60 crore

What is They Call Him OG budget?

OG is made on a reported cost of 250 crores. In 7 days, the makers have recovered 64% of the estimated investment. It still needs 88.40 crores to achieve the breakeven stage and attain the success tag at the Indian box office.

OG Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 7

Budget – 250 crores

India net – 161.6 crores

Budget recovery – 64.64%

India gross – 190.68 crores

Overseas gross – 62.70 crores

Worldwide gross – 253.38 crores

