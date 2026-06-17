Obsession by Curry Barker continues to earn solid numbers at the box office in North America. It is one of the top 10 highest-grossing horror movies of all time at the domestic box office. The film is on track to hit the $200 million milestone and to surpass the domestic haul of It: Chapter Two. It has recorded one of the biggest fifth Mondays in the history of domestic horror movies. The micro-budget production is setting an example for the industry with its phenomenal run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Less than $10 million away from surpassing the $200 million milestone domestically

The R-rated horror movie has collected an estimated $3.2 million on its 5th Monday at the domestic box office. It has recorded the 2nd-largest 5th Monday of all time for horror movies, with just a 23.8% drop from last Monday. Due to Disclosure Day, it has dropped to #2 in the domestic rankings. The movie has hit the $191.6 million mark in North America. It is less than $10 million away from hitting the $200 million milestone at the North American box office.

Set to surpass It: Chapter Two’s domestic haul as the all-time 6th highest-grosser domestically

According to Box Office Mojo, Obsession is also on track to surpass the domestic haul of It: Chapter Two as the all-time 6th highest-grossing horror movie. For the unversed, It: Chapter Two is directed by Andy Muschietti and is the sequel to 2017’s It. It Chapter Two collected $211.6 million at the North American box office and became the 6th-highest-grossing horror movie of all time.

Obsession is on track to beat that collection in the upcoming weekend. The film is tracking to cross the $200 million milestone domestically this Thursday. This weekend, It Chapter Two will beat It as the new all-time 6th-highest-grossing horror movie in North America. The Curry Barker movie is tracking to gross between $250 million and $270 million domestically.

More about the movie

The movie is on track to cross the $300 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Internationally, the film stands at $98.8 million, bringing its worldwide cume to $290.3 million. The horror-romance Obsession was released on May 15.

Box office summary

Domestic – $191.5 million

International – $98.8 million

Worldwide – $290.3 million

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