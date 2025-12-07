The heist threequel, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, is now in its fourth week in theaters, standing at a global total of $192.2 million. However, surpassing the worldwide earnings of its next 2025 benchmark, Leonardo DiCaprio’s action thriller One Battle After Another, seems unlikely now (Box Office Mojo). Although the film currently sits among the top 25 highest-grossing releases of 2025, its present trajectory suggests it may fall short of breaking into this year’s top 20.

After outgrossing several notable past hits, the Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson starrer has shifted its focus to new targets. It is now aiming to overtake the global earnings of the action-adventure comedy The Lost City (2022) and the low-budget horror sensation Paranormal Activity (2009). At the same time, it is steadily closing in on the worldwide total of Leonardo DiCaprio and Daniel Day-Lewis’ critically acclaimed period drama Gangs of New York. Here’s how much more Now You See Me: Now You Don’t must earn to surpass it at the global box office.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t vs. Gangs of New York – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Box Office Summary

North America: $52.8 million

International: $139.4 million

Worldwide: $192.2 million

Gangs of New York – Box Office Summary

North America: $77.8 million

International: $116 million

Worldwide: $193.8 million

Ruben Fleischer’s heist threequel is currently trailing the Martin Scorsese-directed classic by roughly $1.6 million in global earnings. However, with its present momentum, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is on track to overtake Gangs of New York within the next few days. The final outcome should become clear soon.

Has Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Made Any Profit?

Now You See Me 3 was made on an estimated budget of $90 million, so it needed to earn around $225 million globally to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. This implies that, based on its current global total, the heist threequel still needs to collect approximately $32.8 million before it can begin turning a box office profit.

More About Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the heist film follows a new group of magicians who team up with the original Horsemen to steal a priceless diamond from a powerful and dangerous heiress. As they uncover her crimes, they use bold illusions and clever teamwork to expose her and pull off their biggest trick yet.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Official Trailer

