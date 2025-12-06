One Battle After Another, led by Leonardo DiCaprio, is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is as highly rated as the Leonardo DiCaprio-led film, yet it has a lower budget, and the heist movie is on track to surpass the global collection of Paul Thomas Anderson’s film. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The heist action movie is on the verge of hitting another major milestone at the worldwide box office. The crime thriller has successfully recovered the film’s reported budget of $90 million and is fighting to achieve the break-even target now. Once Avatar: Fire and Ash gets out, it will lose the chance to reach break-even.

Now You See Me 3 at the worldwide box office

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t collected $449k at the domestic box office on this Thursday. According to the Box Office Mojo report, the crime thriller has declined by 73.4% from last Thursday. After 21 days, the film has reached a cumulative total of $51.8 million at the North American box office. Internationally, Now You See Me 3 has collected $139.37 million to date and is still in progress. Allied to the domestic cume, the film’s worldwide collection has reached $191.19 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $51.8 million

International – $139.4 million

Worldwide – $191.2 million

On track to beat One Battle After Another

Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another is highly praised and the most critically acclaimed film of the year. It is financially losing at the box office, despite such incredible ratings. The political thriller collected $203.5 million at the worldwide box office.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is on track to hit the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office. With that, it will be closer to beating the global haul in the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer film. Leo’s film reportedly has a budget of around $130 million to $175 million, whereas Jesse Eisenberg‘s film was made on a budget of $90 million.

What is Now You See Me 3 about?

The movie follows a diamond heist that reunites retired Horsemen illusionists with new performers, including Greenblatt, Smith, and Sessa, as they target dangerous criminals. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was released on November 14.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Box Office: With Avatar: Fire And Ash, James Cameron Eyes Steven Spielberg’s Spot As Highest-Grossing Director — Here’s The Gap He Must Close

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News