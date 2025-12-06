After completing three weeks in theaters, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t has already surpassed a key milestone at the domestic box office – crossing the $50 million mark with a $51.8 million haul. Combined with its international earnings, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t currently stands at a global total of $191.1 million. However, with a slowdown in audience footfalls, it appears unlikely at this point that the heist film will reach the $200 million worldwide mark.

In North America, the film has already outgrossed several notable 2025 releases, including Mickey 17, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, The Monkey, A Working Man, and Materialists. The Jesse Eisenberg-Woody Harrelson starrer is now just inches away from surpassing the domestic total of the martial arts film Karate Kid: Legends, featuring Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, and Ben Wang (Box Office Mojo). Here’s how much more Now You See Me: Now You Don’t needs to earn to outgross it at the domestic box office.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t vs. Karate Kid: Legends – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Box Office Summary

North America: $51.8 million

International: $139.3 million

Worldwide: $191.1 million

Karate Kid: Legends – Box Office Summary

North America: $52.5 million

International: $64.6 million

Worldwide: $117.1 million

Based on the above numbers, the Ruben Fleischer-directed heist threequel is currently behind the martial arts drama by around $700K in North America. At its current pace, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is expected to surpass Karate Kid: Legends at the domestic box office in the coming days. The final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

How Close Is Now You See Me 3 to Cracking 2025’s Top 30 Domestic Chart

To break into the 2025 domestic box office Top 30, the heist film must surpass the North American earnings of the John Wick spinoff Ballerina. That means Now You See Me 3 needs to collect approximately $6.3 million more to overtake Ballerina’s $58.1 million domestic total. At the moment, it remains uncertain whether the film can reach this milestone. However, if it receives a notable boost at the box office, particularly over the upcoming weekend, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t still has the potential to cross that mark.

What’s Now You See Me: Now You Don’t All About?

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the heist film follows a new group of magicians who team up with the original Horsemen to steal a priceless diamond from a powerful and dangerous heiress. As they uncover her crimes, they use bold illusions and clever teamwork to expose her and pull off their biggest trick yet.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Trailer

