Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgard’s gothic horror romance Nosferatu has finally opened in the United Kingdom and has shown unexpected results. The film has beaten the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King’s release-day collections. Scroll below for the deets.

Mufasa and Sonic 3 received a decent welcome at the British box office and are ruling the US as well. The gothic horror flick is enjoying a good time back home as well. The film is on track to record the biggest debuts for any horror post-COVID, beating even Alien: Romulus at the British box office. It was released last year and was one of the most successful movies of the year.

Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgard starrer Nosferatu has opened with a bang in the United Kingdom. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed the movie collected a strong $1.6 million on Wednesday, New Year’s Day, when it opened in the UK. It has reportedly beaten Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s release day collections.

The gothic horror collected another $1 million on Thursday and $1.3 million on Friday. It landed at #2 above Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s $1.2 million and was almost on par with Mufasa’s $1.4 million. The film has hit $3.9 million in three days and is eyeing a $6 million to $7.5 million five-day opening and a $4 million to $5 million three-day weekend in the United Kingdom.

If Nosferatu lands on this projection, it would register one of the biggest debuts for any horror post-COVID, beating last year’s film Alien: Romulus‘ $4.8 million opening. Meanwhile, in the US, the film has reached a $60.45 million cume, and globally, it stands at a $63.58 million cume.

Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgard’s Nosferatu was released in the UK on January 1, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

