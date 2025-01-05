Timothee Chalamet’s starrer musical biopic based on the legendary artist Bob Dylan is getting quite the attention ahead of the award season. A Complete Unknown has now beaten Emma Stone starrer Poor Things’ domestic run as Searchlight’s 2nd highest-grossing release ever. Scroll below for the deets.

Poor Things was released in 2023, and it received multiple accolades and honors, including more than one award at the 96th Academy Awards, 81st Golden Globe Awards, and the 77th British Academy Film Awards. Emma Stone took home the Best Actress at each ceremony. It was released in the US, UK, and Ireland by Searchlight Pictures. Emma’s film also featured Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael in key roles.

The 2023 movie by Yorgos Lanthimos collected $34.5 million in the US and $117.6 million worldwide during its run. It was the second highest-grossing release ever in the United States by Searchlight. Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, A Complete Unknown has emerged as Searchlight Pictures’ #2 biggest film ever in the US in less than two weeks.

Timothee Chalamet’s musical biopic collected a strong $2.6 million on its second Friday, down 33.7% from last Friday. It has entered the Top-20 highest-grossing musical biopics of all time after beating The Doors’ $34.4 million, Selena’s $35.4 million, and Shine’s $35.9 million to enter the chart. This Bob Dylan biopic is the #18 highest-grossing musical biopics of all time.

A Complete Unknown’s domestic cume stands at $36.2 million cume at the US box office. It has also become Searchlight Pictures’ #2 biggest hit ever at the US box office. The movie has achieved this remarkable feat in less than two weeks. Timothee Chalamet’s movie is eyeing $8 million to $10 million in its second three-day weekend. The film has not been released overseas.

Timothee Chalamet starrer A Complete Unknown was released in the United States on December 25. The film clashed with Nosferatu at the cinemas, and the gothic horror trumped the musical drama with its debut collection.

