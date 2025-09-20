It has been 48 hours, and Anurag Kashyap’s new offering, Nishaanchi, has not been able to make a mark at the box office. The film opened at the box office with almost 25 lakh coming from India’s net collections. Mixed word-of-mouth for the film has further narrowed down the possibility of growing!

Only 8.2% of Gangs of Wasseypur’s 2-Day Total!

Starring Aaishwary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto, aong with a great ensemble, the film, in two days could earn only 8.2% of Gangs Of Wasseypur’s two-day total. Anurag Kashyap’s brilliant gangster drama opened at the box office at 3.14 crore, which was followed by 3.5 crore on day 2.

Nishaanchi Box Office Day 2 Estimates

On the second day, Saturday, September 20, Nishaanchi earned 30 – 31 lakh at the box office. This was a minimal jump of 20% at the box office from the opening day, which earned 25 lakh at the box office. The film registered an occupancy of almost 9.7% in the theaters on day 2.

The film registered an occupancy of around 7.8% on the opening day. The film is getting a tough competition from Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 which arrived in the theaters on the same day.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the official synopsis of Nishaanchi says, “Twin brothers, identical looks but different values, face brotherhood, betrayal, love, and redemption. Their paths weave through crime into a deeper story of human nature and its results.” The film stars Aaishwary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kumud Mishra, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles. It is being widely compared to Gangs Of Wasseypur due to its content!

