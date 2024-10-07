Navra Maza Navsacha 2, starring Sachin Pilgaonkar, Swapnil Joshi, and others, scored another good weekend, moving its tally towards the 20 crore mark. It’s already the second highest-grossing Marathi film of the year and has an outside chance of grabbing the first position. Interestingly, it’s all happening in the presence of another Marathi biggie, Dharmaveer 2. Keep reading for a detailed box office collection report!

Helmed by Sachin Pilgaonkar, the Navra Maza Navsacha sequel has emerged victorious despite mixed reviews. The nostalgia factor has worked well with the Marathi audience, with veterans like Sachin, Ashok Saraf, and Nirmiti Sawant coming together. Amid a division of screens with Dharmaveer 2, the film suffered noticeable drops during weekdays but again during the weekend, it picked up the pace.

On the third Friday, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 did a business of 0.25 crore*. On Saturday, it went ahead and earned 0.42 crore*. Again, yesterday, i.e., on day 17, the film saw an upward trend and bagged 0.60 crore*, taking the overall collection to 18.82 crores* net at the Indian box office. This is a really good total, and the film will be hitting the 20 crore milestone in the next few days.

After the release of Dharmaveer 2, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 was expected to suffer badly, but that hasn’t happened. In fact, during the last weekend, the Sachin Pilgaonkar directorial witnessed a better trend than Prasad Oak’s film. This indicates that the film will continue its winning run for a week or two.

Reportedly, the Navra Maza Navsacha sequel is made on a budget of 8 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 18.82 crores* net in India. So, it is already enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 10.82 crores. Calculated further, it equals 135.25% returns.

(* denotes estimated numbers)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

