The Tovino Thomas starrer Malayalam crime-thriller Narivetta is maintaining a decent pace at the box office even though it is on the verge of slowing down. The movie is also the 7th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 at the Indian box office. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 24th day.

Narivetta Box Office Collection Day 24

On its 24th day, the Tovino Thomas starrer earned 14 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collections. This was a slight drop of around 6% since the movie amassed 15 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 18.04 crore.

The movie is now inching close to 20 crores but might wrap up under the same unless there is not a drastic upward graph. The movie will only attain the success tag if it manages to amass at least 20 crores when it comes to the India net collection. The film is also eyeing to topple the lifetime of Basil Joseph’s Maranamass which was around 18.77 crores to emerge as the 6th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025.

Take a look at the Narivetta box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 9.90 crores

Week 2: 5.19 crores

Week 3: 2.56 crores

Day 24: 14 lakhs

Total: 18.04 crores

Narivetta Churns Out Impressive Profits

The Tovino Thomas starrer is mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 18.04 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 8.04 crores. This results in the ROI of Narivetta coming to around 80%.

Narivetta Box Office Summary

Budget: 10 crores

India net collection: 18.04 crores

India gross collection: 21.28 crores

ROI: 80%

Overseas collection: 10.15 crores

Worldwide collection: 31.43 crores

Verdict: Plus

