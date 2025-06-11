The Tovino Thomas starrer Malayalam action drama Narivetta has witnessed a stellar box office run. The movie managed to emerge as the 8th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 19th day.

Narivetta Box Office Collection Day 19

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the Tovino Thomas starrer earned around 20 lakhs on its 19th day. This was a drop of around 31% since the movie amassed 29 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 17.37 crore.

The movie is now inching towards 20 crores. It continues to maintain a solid stronghold at the box office despite a stiff competition. The movie had also opened to positive reviews from the critics and the fans alike.

Take a look at the Narivetta box office breakdown below (Day 19):

Week 1: 9.90 crores

Week 2: 5.19 crores

Day 19: 20 lakhs

Total: 17.37 crores

To Topple The 7th Highest Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2025?

The Tovino Thomas starrer surpassed the Dileep starrer Prince And Family to become the 8th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. The movie is now eyeing the Basil Joseph starrer Maranamass to become the 7th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Maranamass is around 18.77 crores. Thus, Narivetta needs just 1.4 crores more to achieve this milestone.

Impressive Returns By The Film

The movie is mounted at a limited budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 17.37 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 7.37 crores. This results in the ROI percentage of Narivetta coming to 73%. The movie has been directed by Anuraj Manohar.

