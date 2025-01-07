Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu’s association has been the biggest blessing for Mufasa: The Lion King in India. Despite many Indian releases, the musical drama continues to shine bright at the box office. Check out a detailed comparison with The Lion King (2019) after 18 days.

Mufasa Box Office Collection

As per the latest box office update, Mufasa: The Lion King added another 4.04 crores to the kitty in all languages in India. Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam have landed their voices for the Hindi version, which is the best-performing language in the country. It is followed by English, Tamil, and Telugu, which contribute the least.

The 18-day total at the Indian box office stands at 127.19 crores. Along with giving Baby John and other releases a run for their money, Mufasa has also dominated Sonic The Hedgehog 3, which is struggling to add footfalls here.

Take a look at the week-wise breakdown of Mufasa: The Lion King in India below:

Week 1: 66.15 crores

Week 2: 45.90 crores

Weekend 3: 11.10 crores

Day 18: 4.04 crores

Total: 127.19 crores

Inches closer to Deadpool & Wolverine

Currently, Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine is the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2024 in India. It raked in a lifetime of 135.25 crores. With only 8.06 crores more in the kitty, Mufasa: The Lion King will steal the #1 spot and re-write history!

Mufasa (2024) vs The Lion King (2019)

The Lion King enjoyed a glorious run in India and concluded its box office journey at 150.09 crores with the super-hit verdict. On day 18, it had garnered 1.44 crores, taking its total to 140.64 crores.

On the other hand, Mufasa: The Lion King has earned 4 crores on its third Monday, which is 180% higher. However, the 18-day total stands at 127.19 crores, almost 9% less than its predecessor.

The 2024 release needs 13.45 crores more in the kitty to leave behind the lifetime collections of The Lion King.

