It was a good second Friday for Mrs. Chatterjee v/s Norway as 0.90 crore* came in. This is better than what the film had collected yesterday [0.82 crore] which is quite positive since there were all the chances of a dip coming in due to the release of John Wick: Chapter 4. However, audiences were perhaps waiting for the second weekend to begin and hence there was a surge in numbers during the evening and night shows that resulted in collections again coming close to the 1 crore mark.

The film has now reached 11.41 crores* and there would be good growth coming in today. Last week the film had grown from Friday collections of 1.27 crores to Saturday bringing in 2.26 crores. Though one can’t expect similar numbers to come in, even if around 1.75 crores are collected today at the box office, it would be quite healthy. This is what the film needs as well so that Sunday is sustained well too and then as long as 0.60-0.80 crore come in from Monday to Thursday, the game would be on for screens and shows to be retained for next few weeks.

Rani Mukherji’s last release Bunty aur Babli 2 had collected 12.50 crores in its lifetime and that number would be crossed by Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway today. That means the feat would be accomplished in 9 days flat and then there are more numbers to come as well which will comfortably take the film past 20 crores lifetime. However, the hold on second Friday has given the film a glimmer of hope that it can now aim for 25 crores lifetime as well. The growth over the second weekend would be the key for that target to be accomplished.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

