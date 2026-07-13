Moana Box Office: Opening Weekend Update( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Moana has opened under the already-disappointing box-office projections in North America and worldwide. The movie is expected to be a major box-office disaster, competing with Supergirl. However, the Disney live-action movie collected stronger numbers than Supergirl, yet it still won’t be a success due to its massive budget. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The live-action remake came far below the industry’s initial projections at the North American box office. The movie has a tough road ahead, and this week it will have the chance to earn at the box office with The Odyssey releasing this upcoming weekend.

Moana posts a disastrous opening weekend at the box office in North America

According to Box Office Mojo, Dwayne Johnson’s starrer Moana collected just $43 million on its three-day opening weekend at the box office in North America. It opened at #1 in the box office rankings. The live-action remake is over $20 million below the three-day opening weekend of the OG Moana movie, which collected $56.6 million. It is far below the industry’s $60 million to $65 million opening weekend projections.

Moana opens below the $100 million mark worldwide

The live-action remake collected $52 million over the 5-day opening weekend at the international box office. It is more than Snow White’s $43.9 million overseas debut weekend collection. It collected this sum over 51 international markets. Including domestic and overseas collections, the movie’s worldwide total is $95 million.

The film was projected to earn between $130 million and $140 million at the worldwide box office. The Dwayne Johnson starrer has a production cost of $250 million, and this below-$100 million debut will be a big hit to the Disney biggie. It is expected to flop miserably at the worldwide box office. Moana has a very long and difficult journey ahead. The live-action remake was released on July 10.

Box office summary of Moana

Domestic – $43.0 million

International – $52.0 million

Worldwide – $95.0 million

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