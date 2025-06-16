Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, led by Tom Cruise, has achieved several milestones at the box office. In China, it has beaten The Croods: A New Age’s entire collection to achieve a notable feat in the post-pandemic era. It has also crossed the $500 million milestone worldwide. Scroll below for more deets.

Mission: Impossible is tip-toeing towards the domestic haul of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. It will beat that by or during the next weekend. Meanwhile, MI 8 has also achieved a remarkable feat in Japan by surpassing A Minecraft Movie as the highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2025. In China, it is the first film since Venom: The Last Dance to cross the $50 million mark, and now this. All are loving MI 8.

Mission: Impossible 8 box office collection update in China after 17 days

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning collected a solid $4.8 million on its 3rd three-day weekend at the box office in China. According to industry tracker Luiz Fernando‘s report via X [formerly Twitter], the film witnessed a decline of 51.5% from last weekend. It collected $1.7 million on its third Sunday over 54K screenings. It lost the #1 rank to How to Train Your Dragon but still earns significant numbers. The film has hit the $56.1 million cume in China in just 17 days.

Enters the list of top 20 highest-grossing Hollywood films post-COVID

According to the report, Mission: Impossible 8 has beaten the $54.6 million run of The Croods: A New Age at the box office in China to become the 20th highest-grossing Hollywood film in China after the pandemic. It is right behind Soul’s $57.3 million Chinese haul. MI 8 will also beat that and move up to #19 on the list.

Worldwide collection update

Tom Cruise’s film collected $10.3 million at the box office in North America this weekend, losing 554 theaters and IMAX screens. It has hit the $166.3 million cume in North America, and the international gross has hit the $340.5 million mark. Therefore, it crossed the $500 million milestone, standing at the $506.8 million mark.

Box Office Summary

North America – $166.3 million

International – $340.5 million

Worldwide – $506.8 million

