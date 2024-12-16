The Tamil romantic-comedy film Miss You, starring Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath, was released on the big screen on December 13, 2024. While the movie was expected to mint numbers at the box office, it is instead witnessing a disappointing run. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 3rd day.

Miss You Box Office Collection Day 3

The Siddharth starrer opened at 45 lakhs, which was not very impressive. The movie saw a growth of 0.45% on its second day. The film earned 73 lakhs on its second day. According to the early estimates on Sacnilk, the film witnessed a slight growth of 0.73%. The movie earned around 80 lakhs on its third day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to around 1.98 crore.

Miss You is yet to cross 2 crores on its third day which is quite dismal. The Siddharth starrer opened to mixed reviews from critics and fans. The movie is not receiving a lot of positive word of mouth which would have boosted the collections of the film. It would be interesting to see if the collection of the film manages to witness an upward graph in the coming week. However, it will inevitably face extremely tough competition from the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2.

About The Movie

Apart from Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath, Miss You also stars Karunakaran, Bala Saravanan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, and Ponvannan in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by N Rajasekar and has been penned by N Rajasekar and Ashok R. The music has been composed by Ghibran.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sorgavaasal Worldwide Box Office (17 Days): RJ Balaji Starrer Likely To Wrap Up Below 7 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News