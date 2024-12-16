Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (Hindi) went completely crazy during its second weekend. The way it remained rock-steady on the second Friday, it was clear that the film was going to break some serious records. And guess what? It has broken almost every existing record by a huge margin. In the process, it dethroned Baahubali 2 (Hindi) to become the highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed film and also crossed Gadar 2 to become the third highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed day 11 report!

In the 8-day extended opening week, the Pushpa sequel amassed an earth-shattering 433.50 crores. The second Friday began on a strong note as 27.50 crores came in despite a reduction in shows. A big jump was witnessed on the second Saturday, and 46.50 crores came in. Again, yesterday, there was a huge growth, and numbers went past the 50 crore mark.

On day 11, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) earned an unbelievable 54 crores. With this, it registered the biggest second Sunday in the history of Hindi cinema. The previous best was 40.75 crores, scored by Stree 2. Also, the film raked in 128 crores during the second weekend, which is the highest-ever collection during the second weekend for a Hindi film. It surpassed Stree 2’s 93.85 crores.

Including day 11, the total of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) stands at 561.50 crore net at the Indian box office. With this, it surpassed Baahubali 2’s Hindi version (511 crores), Pathaan’s Hindi version (524.53 crores), and Gadar 2 (525.70 crores) to become the third highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films at the Indian box office:

Stree 2 – 627.50 crores Jawan – 584 crores Pushpa 2 – 561.50 crores (11 days) Gadar 2 – 525.70 crores Pathaan – 524.53 crores Baahubali 2 – 511 crores Animal – 505 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 434.62 crores Dangal – 374.43 crores Sanju – 341.22 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

