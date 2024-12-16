After Pushpa 2, the next big release from Tollywood is Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. The magnum opus has been in the making for a long time and is finally going to hit theatres next month. It has secured a good release date during the Sankranti season and is expected to do well at the box office. Just like every other big Tollywood film, this one, too, has its premiere shows scheduled in the USA. Let’s take a look at the advance booking!

Shankar is undoubtedly a big brand in India and overseas. However, things are not going well for him currently. After delivering a film like 2.0 (2018), the renowned filmmaker was missing from the scene for six years. His Indian 2 was released this year, but it was a disaster. The setback of Indian 2 was so big that the makers are reportedly looking for a direct OTT release of Indian 3. So, the upcoming political thriller is going to be a true test for Shankar.

Even for Ram Charan, Game Changer is an important film. His follow-up project after RRR was Acharya, which became a huge disaster at the box office. So, both Charan and Shankar are aiming for a big comeback. But is the film moving in the right direction? Well, it’s too early to say anything, but as far as the initial trend is concerned, the craze is missing on the ground level.

The USA is a big market for Tollywood films, and considering the grandeur and credentials associated with it, Game Changer is expected to enjoy a bumper response in the territory. However, the initial trend in advance booking is not up to the mark. For those who don’t know, bookings were opened for premiere shows on Saturday, and within the first 48 hours, the film sold only 1,315 tickets (as of 10 am IST).

As per the last update, 367 shows were listed for Game Changer at 127 theatres. By selling 1,315 tickets in 48 hours, the film amassed $38K at the USA box office, which equals 32.26 lakh in Indian rupees.

It’s too early to judge as premieres are scheduled on January 9, but considering the scale of the film, it needs to pick up the pace in the coming days.

