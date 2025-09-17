Teja Sajja starrer Mirai is achieving milestones with each passing day at the Indian box office. On Monday, it entered the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025. Now, only within 24 hours, the fantasy action adventure has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom. Scroll below for a detailed day 5 report!

How much did Mirai earn on the discounted Tuesday?

As per Sacnilk, Mirai garnered an estimated 6 crores on day 5, including all languages. It made the most of the discounted Tuesday, maintaining a steady hold at the box office. It remained on similar lines as 6.40 crores earned on the first Monday.

The net earnings of Mirai at the Indian box office stand at 57.61 crores, all languages included. Today, Karthik Gattamneni’s directorial will officially gain the success tag as it will recover its budget of 60 crores. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 67.97 crores.

Here’s a language-wise box office breakdown in 5 days:

Hindi: 11.56 crores

Telugu: 44.99 crores

Tamil: 60 lakhs

Kannada: 30 lakhs

Malayalam: 16 lakhs

Total: 57.61 crores

Mirai beats Kingdom!

Teja Sajja starrer has surpassed Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom to become the 9th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. That too, within a span of 24 hours of beating Mad Square.

The next target is Thandel (66.06 crores), which will be unlocked in the next two days.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 below:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crores Game Changer: 136.92 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crores Kuberaa: 90.89 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 87 crores HIT 3: 81 crores Thandel: 66.06 crores Mirai: 57.61 crores Kingdom: 51.98 crores Mad Square: 50.12 crores

Mirai Box Office Summary Day 5

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 57.61 crores

Budget recovery: 96%

India gross: 67.97 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

