Michael Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat A Harry Potter Movie (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Michael has stunned the critics and exhibitors with its outstanding performance at the box office. The first time actor Jaafar Jackson has beautifully portrayed his uncle on screen, and thus the film is surpassing major franchise movies in its run. It is now inches away from surpassing the 4th highest-grossing Harry Potter movie at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the worldwide box office?

The Michael Jackson biopic collected $97.2 million at the North American box office on its opening weekend. It is the biggest debut for a live-action movie this year. The film maintained one of the best holds at the box office, and across 62 days, it has collected $369.04 million domestically. It is the second-highest-grossing movie of the year, only behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Michael was released a few weeks ago in Russia and Japan. It is doing well in both regions, and as a result, the film keeps earning strong numbers internationally. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the movie has collected $573.2 million overseas, bringing its worldwide cume to $942.2 million. It is still tracking to hit $1 billion worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $369.0 million

International – $573.2 million

Worldwide – $942.2 million

Inches away from surpassing Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix worldwide

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is the sequel to Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and the fifth installment in the Harry Potter franchise. The Daniel Radcliffe starrer collected $942.8 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. The King of Pop’s biopic is less than $1 million away from surpassing Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix worldwide.

Check out Michael’s collection against the Harry Potter movies worldwide

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2: $1.34 billion Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: $1.029 billion Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1: $960.9 million Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: $942.9 million Michael – $942.2 million Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: $941.1 million Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: $900.4 million Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: $883.4 million Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: $810.6 million

Since it is on track to cross $1 billion worldwide, Michael could beat all the Harry Potter films in its theatrical runs. The film is also available on digital platforms. The King of Pop’s biopic was released on April 24.

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